Man released without charge following Portlaoise robbery

Portlaoise Gardai have released a man who was arrested following an alleged armed robbery in the town last week. The man was released without charge.

The arrest came in the wake of a raid at Egan's Off Licence last Thursday night. During the incident staff were threatened with what is believed to have been a gun. The perpetuator escaped on foot with a substantial sum of cash.

Gardaí say a man was arrested and brought to Portlaoise Garda Station for questioning.

A file is being prepared for the DPP and investigations are ongoing.