Court - Drunk Roscrea man said he would knock off garda's head

A drunken 48-year-old man had to be arrested after he threatened to knock a garda’s head off.

At last week’s district court, Raymond Spencer (48), Birr Road, Shinrone, Co Offaly, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that at 5.55pm on April 3 last year, at Topaz, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, the accused was discovered in a highly intoxicated state in the courtyard of the filling service. He was slurring his words and was very unsteady in his feet.

He became very aggressive toward the gardaí, threatening to knock a garda’s head off.

The accused had 24 previous convictions, all for public order offences.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that alcohol featured heavily in his client’s life. On the day, he was visiting a friend in hospital and then visited a number of local establishments, where he had copious amounts to drink.

The matter was adjourned to April 6 for a probation report.