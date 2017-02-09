Court - Roscrea man drunkenly kicked out at passing cars after attending family christening

A Roscrea man who was drunkenly kicking out at passing cars after attending a family function has been given the chance to make a donation to the local court poor box in return for the benefit of the probation act.

Tony O’Donoghue, Gortmullin, Roscrea, was charged at last week’s district court with disorderly conduct, at Lyster Square, Portlaoise, on November 1, 2015.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that on November 1, 2015, the accused was observed trying to fight with another male at Main Street Portlaoise.

He was directed to leave the scene, but a few minutes later he was seen kicking at passing cars in Lyster Square and had to be arrested.

He was 17 at the time, and had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said his client had been at a cousin’s christening on the night and was in the company of elder relatives. He was being bought alcohol and over indulged, and when the fresh air hit him “one thing followed another”, said Mr Meagher.

Defence said that the accused had not come to adverse garda attention since the incident.

The accused had also previously failed to appear in court to meet the charges, and Mr Meagher said this was due to there being a number of O’Donoghue families in the same area and the post sometimes goes astray.

The matter was adjourned to April 6, for the accused to pay €200 to the court poor box.

Judge John King said if the money was paid, he would apply the probation act, section 1.1. If not paid, the judge said he would convict and fine the accused €200.