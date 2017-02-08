Search launched for the new Laois Rose

Laois Rose Kate Hyland is still doing her county proud, with a volunteering trip to Belarus next on her agenda, but the search has begun for a lady to fill her shoes.

Primary school teacher Kate is heading to Belarus on February 22 to volunteer at Vesnova children's asylum, with 17 other Roses.

After that she will be flying out to take part in the New York St Patrick's Day parade, proudly representing Laois.

Her whirlwind busy year continues until she hands her sash on to the new Laois Rose on April 30 at the Selection Night in the Heritage Hotel Portlaoise, a guaranteed night of fun and entertainment, where the Roses will be interviewed by judges and then on-stage by an MC, in front of a packed room of cheering supporters.

This year entries are already filling up, and all interested are invited to come to Laois Shopping Centre this Friday at 4pm, for the offical launch of the search.

New Laois Rose Co-Ordinator Lyn Moloney will also be there, along with several contestants who already signed up.

“We urge anybody thinking about it to come along to the launch and talk to me and Kate. Being a Rose is an experience of a lifetime, you will be treated like a princess for the week in Tralee, and the friendships made will last a lifetime,” Lyn said.

The Rose of Tralee is open to women aged 18 and 27, who have never been married and have no dependents. They must be of Irish ancestry or be an Irish citizen.

“Party pieces are not important, we are looking for warm, confident modern women who are ambitious, intellectual, socially responsible and proud of their Irish heritage,” Lyn said.

She thanked Kate Hyland for being a wonderful Rose.

“She was a great ambassador for Laois and continues to be, it will be hard to fill her shoes,” Lyn said.

Businesses, organisations and community groups are invited to put forward an entrant. The fee is €250 and the entrant carries the name of the nominee on her sash at Laois selection events.

Laois Shopping Centre continues to be sponsor, and Leinster Express as the proud media partner. Hair and make up for all the Roses is kindly sponsored by “The Parlour” blow dry bar in Laois Shopping Centre, and the winning Laois Rose receives a selection of prizes, and the chance to become the next International Rose of Tralee.

To enter, go to www.roseoftralee.ie/apply and fill out the application form, contact Lyn on 083 4631611 or email Laoisrose@gmail.com