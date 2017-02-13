Court - Laois man allegedly stole soft drinks on two occasions

A Laois man has been charged with stealing soft drinks from a Mountmellick store on two separate dates.

At last week's district court, Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that it was alleged that Seamus Coss entered Square Deals, Mountmellick, on September 30, 2015, and stole a slab of Mace cola valued at €12.

It was then alleged that on November 5, 2015, the accused again entered Square Deals and stole a bottle of fruit juice valued at 99 cent.

The items were not recovered, said Insp Conway.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher requested a statements order. The accused, who was in custody, was remanded to Cloverhill Prison, for the matter to be mentioned last Friday, February 3.

The accused is due back before Portlaoise District Court on March 2, for a probation report.