Court - Mountrath man charged with dangerous driving

A Mountrath man has been charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving.

Before last week’s sitting of the district court in Portlaoise was Patrick McDonnell, with an address in Mountrath.

He faced four charges, including two counts of dangerous driving.

Garda evidence outlined that when charged and cautioned, the accused made no reply.

The State said that further charges were expected against the accused and a file was being prepared for the DPP.

The State sought a remand in custody on the accused.

Judge John King remanded the accused in custody, and he was due to appear before Cloverhill District Court today, Tuesday, February 7.