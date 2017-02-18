Court - Portlaoise man makes donation after abusing gardaí

A Portlaoise man has been given community service for being abusive to the gardaí.

The district court heard on October 31 last, Christopher Mulhall (28), 17 Clonroosk View, was found in a highly intoxicated state at Church Avenue.

When the gardaí tried to establish his identity, Mulhall started using foul and abusive language and refused to leave the scene.

He had eight previous convictions.

When the case came before Judge Catherine Staines last November, she told the accused that he was close to going to prison, however she imposed 150 hours’ community service in lieu of three months in prison.

She also ordered Mulhall to abstain from alcohol and keep out of licensed premises.

When the case came back before the court last week, defence for Mulhall, Mr Philip Meagher said his client had paid €200 to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

Judge John King confirmed the order of 150 hours’ community service in lieu of three months in prison, on the charge of failing to comply with the directions of the gardaí.

A charge of being intoxicated in public was taken into consideration.

The accused was remanded on continual bail to June 1 to complete the recommendations of the probation service.