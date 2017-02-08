Court - Youth's 'big man' threats to burn out Monasterevin farmer

An 18-year-old male who threatened to burn out a farmer’s house was just trying “to act the big man”, the district court has heard.

Defence for Patrick Carthy (18), now residing in Athy, also claimed that the accused was just playing “army games” when he was detected with another youth interfering with a JCB in the farmer’s yard, at Cloncarlin, Monasterevin.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that on March 22 last year, at Cloncarlin, the injured party disturbed two youths interfering with the JCB in his yard.

Both youths ran, and the injured party recognised one as his neighbour, Patrick Carthy. Later, the injured party saw Carthy again, and the accused told him if he went to the gardaí the accused would burn out his house.

The injured party reported this to the gardaí straight away.

The accused had 23 previous convictions, including road traffic matters, assault, theft, and an offence under the firearm act.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that his client had been 17 at the time of the incident.

Mr Meagher said that accused was known by the victim, and Carthy and other youths would spend time playing in the area, going into hay bales and playing “army games”.

It was in that context that the accused was the injured party’s yard, said Mr Meagher, it was nothing more sinister than “messing”.

“When the farmer reprimanded him he tried to act the big man,” said Mr Meagher, going on to acknowledge that this would have put the farmer in fear.

Defence went on to say that his client did try to apologise to the farmer but the injured party wanted nothing more to do with him.

Mr Meagher also said that Carthy has been given community service on other matters.

Judge John King said the matter merited a custodial sentence, but said he was concerned in the delay by the DPP in bringing the case before the court, which meant the accused was now an adult.

He imposed a three-month sentence, suspended for 12 months on the accused’s own bond of €500, on condition Carthy remain under probation supervision, and be of good behaviour.