Court - Portlaoise man was under influence of an intoxicant

A Portlaoise man has made a donation to the Garda Benevolent Fund in order to avoid a criminal conviction for being abusive to the gardaí.

Jason O’Shea (18), 196 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, was convicted back in November of public order offences.

The district court heard that on May 29 last year, at Lidl, Portlaoise, the accused was very abusive to gardaí. He was under the influence of an intoxicant at the time.

The accused had no previous convictions.

When the case came before the court in November, defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had €50 to offer by way of his remorse.

Judge Catherine Staines told the accused to donate a total of €200 to the Garda Benevolent Fund and the matter was adjourned.

When the case returned to court last week, Ms Fitzpatrick said her client had paid the money to the Garda Benevolent Fund. She said he was not present in court, but he was taking the matter very seriously.

The matter was put back to this Thursday, February 9.