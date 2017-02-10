Court - Monasterevin woman stuck up finger at gardaí

A woman who stuck up her middle finger at the gardaí and acted aggressively has had the charge against her struck out after making a donation to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

Lucinda O’Shea (30), 1 West End, Monasterevin, was charged with being intoxicated, and disorderly conduct, at West End, on January 2 last year.

She stuck up her middle finger at a passing patrol car and when the gardaí stopped, she became aggressive to them.

When the case came before Judge Catherine Staines last November, the accused was told to donate €200 to the Garda Benevolent Fund and the matter was put back.

At last week’s court, defence, Mr Philip Meagher said his client had the money as instructed.

Judge John King struck out the charge.