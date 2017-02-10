Court - Man stole perfume from Portlaoise store due to 'romantic pressure'

A Latvian national who stole Beyonce Heat perfume as he was under “romantic pressure” to get his girlfriend a Christmas gift has been given the benefit of the probation act.

Before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Helvijs Lejins (24), with an address at 61 Laurel Drive, Esker Hills, Portlaoise.

On December 14 last, the accused stole a bottle of Beyonce Heat perfume valued at €19.99 from Mihealth, The Kyle Centre, Portlaoise.

Inspector Maria Conway told the court that the accused cooperated fully with gardaí and there was no loss to the store.

He made a voluntary caution statement at the garda station after being arrested.

The accused had previously received an adult caution for a similar offence.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client, a Latvian national living in Ireland for ten years, had cooperated when arrested.

She said it had been Christmas time and the accused hadn’t had much money, so he took the item as a gift for his girlfriend.

“He never intends to put himself in this situation again,” said Ms Fitzpatrick, adding that the accused was hoping to secure a job with a new restaurant in Portlaoise.

He is a parent of one child, she said.

Judge John King noted that the accused had poor financial circumstances at the time and had been under “certain romantic pressure”.

The judge said if the accused paid €200 to the court poor box he would receive the benefit of the probation act. If the money was not paid, the accused would be convicted and fined €200.