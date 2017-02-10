Call to repair sewerage in Rosenallis

The road in Goodwin Estate, Rosenallis will be considered for roadworks by Laois County Council this year, following a motion by Cllr David Goodwin.

However, more urgent for him is connecting houses in the estate to the nearby sewage treatment plant.

“It’s not a priority compared to the sewage, so if you’re going to spend money on the road, you should spend it on sewage works. There’s no point resurfacing the road if you’re going to dig it up two months later,” he said