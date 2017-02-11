Rubbish 'plastered' across motorway bridge in Borris-in-Ossory

Twenty bags of rubbish were dumped on the motorway bridge near Borris-in-Ossory recently, according to Cllr John King.

He reported it the day after, at the January 19 meeting of Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory municipal district.

“It happened at 8pm, I know because I drove by after a funeral and it wasn’t there before it,” he said.

“It was absolutely plastered, I’ve never seen as much, I’d say there were 20 bags. How we address this I don’t know, maybeCCTV,” he said.