33-year-old charged with robbing Portarlington filling station twice in one week

A 33-year-old man has appeared before Portlaoise District Court this morning (Tuesday, February 7) charged with robbing a filling station in Portarlington twice in one week.

The man, of no fixed abode and known to gardaí, was arrested after allegedly robbing the Rosecourt Filling Station on Sunday, February 5.

It is reported that a lone male entered the filling station around 7pm armed with a knife and demanded money from the shop assistant, leaving the scene with a small quantity of cash.

The man is further charged with robbing the same filling station under similar conditions just a week previously, on Sunday, January 29.

He is also charged with the unauthorised taking of a vehicle the previous day, January 28, with this vehicle allegedly used in the first robbery.

The shop assistants in both incidents were unharmed, although understandably shaken by the ordeal. It is understood that an armed garda unit assisted in the man’s arrest in Portarlington.