Run the Heritage 5k for Laois charity the Ben & Jake Connolly Trust

Serious runners and family strollers are all being invited to take part in this year's Heritage 5k, in the beautiful surrounds of the Heritage Hotel Killenard, on Sunday morning March 5.

The run is organised every year by St Michael’s Athletic Club from Portarlington, with the full support of the luxury hotel, who offer shower facilities and refreshments afterwards in the hotel.

Club member Gwen LaCumbre said they are delighted this year to have the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust as their chosen charity.

"The Heritage very generously provide their facilities free to us every year. We pick a different charity every year. Last year we raised over €1000 for the Lourdes Portarlington fund. All monies go to the chosen charity, the club takes nothing out of the proceeds," she said.

St Michael's AC member Bernard Weldon has already raised €2010 for the Trust last August, by doing a 100km run.

The Ben and Jake Connolly Trust is raising money to build a custom wheelchair accessible house in Mountmellick for children with life limiting conditions, beginning with little Ben Connolly and his family.

Ben suffers from a very rare genetic condition that will greatly shorten his life and necessitates constant nursing care. His little brother Jake sadly passed away in 2016 from the same condition, Allan Herndon Dudley Syndrome, before the house could be finished.

The Heritage 5k is AAI approved, and takes place at 11am on Sunday March 5 at the Heritage Killenard.

"It's normally both a family day and we have the more serious runners too, so there's something for everyone, all in beautiful countryside," Gwen LaCumbre said.

Register from 9.30am at the Health Club, changing and shower facilities available. Race entry is €10. There are cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places, male and female, and refreshments for all afterwards in the hotel.

See next Tuesday's Leinster Express for an update on the big build for the Ben and Jake trust.