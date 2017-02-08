500 jobs to go as Hewlett Packard Inc to close its Leixlip plant

Hewlett Packard Inc have confirmed this morning that it is to close its global print business at Leixlip, with the loss of 500 jobs.

In a statement the company said: "In line with our previously communicated strategy, HP’s global print business is working to drive continuous efficiencies and cost savings that enable investment in new market opportunities and growth initiatives, such as 3D printing.

"As a result, we have made the decision to close our global print business at the Leixlip site. It is likely that close to 500 HP employees will be impacted and leave the business over the next 12 months.

"Leixlip has been an important HP site since 1995 and has a long history of valuable contribution, innovation and business excellence. This decision is not a reflection on our Ireland employees or on the site’s performance. We are very aware of the impact this decision will have on our employees in Ireland and we are focusing all of our efforts on supporting them, on identifying opportunities for them and on providing a programme to help them prepare for the transition ahead."