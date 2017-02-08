New Portarlington primary school could house over 700 pupils

Plans are afoot for the St Patrick’s Boys National School in Portarlington to relocate to a brand new 24-classroom building on Canal Road, which could eventually house up to 720 pupils.

An application has been lodged with Laois County Council, by The Minister for Education & Skills on behalf of the board of management, to construct Scoil Phadraig National School, a three-storey building with 24 classrooms and two special needs units, as well as a general purpose hall, support teaching spaces and ancillary accommodation.

The land is owned by Portarlington Parish and a letter of consent is included in the application, signed by Rev Thomas Dooley PP, chairperson of the board of management of St Patrick’s Boys Primary School. It is hoped that the school will be opened by 2018.

In a traffic and transport assessment of Canal Road, compiled by Waterman Moylan Engineering Consultants, it was anticipated that by 2033 the school would have 720 pupils, with 50% predicted to travel by car and just 5% by bus, 35% walking, and 10% cycling.

A decision on the planning application is due from Laois County Council by March 22.