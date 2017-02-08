G's Gourmet Jams to feature on Neven's Irish Food Trails

G's Gourmet Jams will feature on Neven Maguire's Irish Food Trails next Wednesday night, February 15.

Nevn is no stranger to the Abbeyleix based business and he was present at an event last year when G's Gourmet Jam was verified with Origin Green status.

To attain this accolade, G's Jams explored ways to recycle its waste water, and also such items as plastic.

Schools have visited the plant to see how the company does it, and there is also a bike to work scheme at the business, which now employs 20 people.

"A year and a half of work went into it," said Helen Gee. "The recycling of water was a big component. We do use a lot of water and we wanted to explore ways we could re-use it.

Helen Gee said that the company hopes to launch five new products at the Bloom Festival in early June.

G'Jams is also carried by Aer Lingus, and Sri Lankan airlines. "We have a very loyal customer base," said Helen. "The business has been going now since 1998 and the 20 year mark is not too far away.

There has been a pick up in cafes, delis and hotels," she noted.

On next Wednesday night's show of Irish Food Trails on RTE One at 7.30pm, Helen shares a simple yet scrumptious recipe for raspberry jam, which takes less than half an hour to make.

Origin Green is the national sustainability programme for the food and drink industry.

It is an initiaitive run by Bord Bia and it is the first of its kind in the world.

Working at both farm and manufacturing level, Origin Green sets out Ireland's ambition to become a world leader in the delivery of sustainable, high quality food and drink products.

It is independently verified at every stage. This voluntary programme sees food manufacturers develop a sustainabilty plan that defines clear targets in key areas of sustainability, such as raw material sourcing, emissions, energy, waste, water, biodiversity, and social sustainability.