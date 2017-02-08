Portlaoise CBS students for 14-day trip to Zambia

Sixteen pupils from St. Mary's CBS will travel to Zambia this Saturday for a two immersion trip to the southern African country.

The group, with their five teachers will be based in Livingstone in the south of the country.

Travelling are three members of the Laois minor football panel - Andrew Swayne, Gareth O'Brien, and PJ Daly and hurlers Gareth O'Brien and Eoin Carey.

The trip will see the students teach the equivalent of what is the equivalent of second and third classes here, and they will also help out in orphanages and medical centres.

The trip has been running for 22 years now, and St. Mary's CBS participates every second year.

To prepare for the teaching aspect, the CBS students have been gaining experience in St. Paul's Primary school for the past month, taking it in turns to teach second class.

Laois GAA are also supplying jerseys for children in Zambia.