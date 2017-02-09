Portlaoise's water supply still at risk of crypto contamination

Portlaoise's water supply remains at risk of being contaminated by the cryptosporidium bug and Irish Water has yet to commit to installing a shield to prevent the bug getting into the system.

Irish Water has claimed that work is "progressing" to upgrade the Kilminchy Water treatment plant which is on the Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA) Remedial Action List (RAL). This is the only water supply in Laois that remains on the RAL which was published last week.

Portlaoise Water Supply which is served by the Kilminchy Water Treatment plant remains on the RAL for inadequate treatment for cryptosporidium. It has been on the list for at least two years. According to the EPA the supply services 22,544 people.

The EPA said cryptosporidium is "a very real threat to the water supply if the proper barriers are not in place". However it is appointing its owns consultant hydrogeologist to review the existing cryptosporidium risk assessment at the Kilminchy Water Treatment Plant.

It says works are ongoing to upgrade the treatment processes at the plant, a contractor has been appointed to upgrade the disinfection process. Irish Water said is working to help to facilitate the removal of the Portlaoise Water Supply from the EPA RAL.

Speaking about the RAL and the ongoing work in Laois, Irish Water’s Regional Compliance Specialist Andrew Boylan said: “The publication of the latest RAL update is a confirmation of the focus and dedication of Irish Water in ensuring the delivery of clean and wholesome water in the county".