Mountmellick to have no parade for St Patrick's Day this year

A lack of interest in organising the St Patrick's Day parade in Mountmellick has brought on an announcement that it will not go ahead this year.

Two meetings were announced last week via facebook posts by 'Mountmellick St Patrick's Day 2017', but were poorly attended.

Yesterday, Wednesday February 8 after the second meeting where a reported five people turned up, a further announcement was posted on the page that no parade will take place.

"There will be no St Patricks Day Parade in Mountmellick this year due to lack of interest by people in forming a committee to run the parade ..Attempts were made to get the committee up and running and another disappointing turnout again this evening. Thanks to Gerry and Caroline in the Druid for allowing us to hold the meetings and for the complimentary tea and coffee..," the post reads.

There was disappointment at the news.

"Nine more and this could go ahead and put a smile back on our children's faces it would be disgraceful to see after years of parades to no parade at all," one commentator wrote on the group's page.

"The meeting might of been a poor turn out but I know Mountmellick people will all rally together and make this happen, is there anything that can be done," read another comment.

Just five weeks are left before the parade. Last year a similar announcement was made, just three weeks beforehand, but the parade was rescued after a last minute committee got together.