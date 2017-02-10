Gardaí appeal for information after early morning assault and robbery in Portlaoise

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following an assault and robbery early on Thursday morning in Portlaoise.

The incident occurred at Dr. Murphy Place, opposite Portlaoise Leisure Centre, at 6am when a man approached another man who was out walking and demanded money from him, before hitting him across the head.

The assailant subsequently made off with some cash and electrical items, and was last seen heading in the direction of St. Brigid's.

He is described as been six feet in height, and was wearing a hat.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, and have noted that the Leisure Centre was busy at that time of the morning.

Contact Portlaoise Gardaí at 057 8674100.