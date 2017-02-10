Education plan will tackle disadvantage in Laois claims Minister Flanagan

The new Action Plan for Education will help tackle disadvantage in Laois, according to local TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Minister Flanagan said that the Action Plan for Education 2017 is going to promote wellbeing in schools as well as tackling educational disadvantage across Laois. He said would also see computer science added to Leaving Cert education.

"The 2017 Plan is going to improve the lives of children all over Laois by promoting wellbeing in schools. Every school will be required to have dedicated guidance counselling time available for students and we are appointing an additional 10 NEPs psychologists across the country," he said.

He said schools will also have to establish a wellbeing steering committee to develop a policy statement in this area and identify gaps in existing services.

Every school will also be required to implement the Junior Cycle Wellbeing programme which contains guidelines for making wellbeing a whole school endeavour.

He said a Plan for future supports to tackle educational disadvantage will be published soon. In the area of Special Educational Needs, Minister Flanagan said there would be a new model for the allocation of teachers in mainstream schools to support children.

“The 2017 Action Plan for Education also contains lots of great initiatives to equip Laois children for the world we live in today and for the future workforce. This includes a real focus on technology and skills in education," he said.

This will include the implementation of computer science as a Leaving Cert subject is being brought forward 12 months to September 2018. A curriculum for computational thinking and coding is being developed for primary level.