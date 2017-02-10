Jack Nolan takes top job in Irish Locksmiths Organisation

Portlaoise-based locksmith Jack Nolan was recently elected Chairman of the Irish Locksmiths Organisation at their annual general meeting in Naas.

Jack is this year celebrating 35 years in business in Railway Street in Portlaoise and was elected at a time of great change in the locksmith industry as from February 1 all locksmiths must be licensed by the PSA.



Since February 1st it is now an offence for an unlicensed locksmith to fit, change, service or repair locks either domestic or commercial. It is also an offence for a customer to engage an unlicensed locksmith to carry out work on their behalf.

Nolans Locksmiths were one of the first in the country to receive accreditation from the PSA and customers can engage their services safe in the knowledge that they are fully vetted and licensed and with decades of experience in the trade.

Jack, a former town councillor, sees the new licence as a challenge and opportunity

"There has been no regulation in the industry and it has been possible in the past for people to operate as locksmiths without any training, expertise or standards and both the professional locksmiths and the customer were suffering.

"I am delighted to be at the head of the Irish Locksmiths Organisation at this period of great change," he said.

Jack is one of Portlaoise's best known business people. He has been involved in promoting the town through many groups over the years and is a member of the Downtown Portlaoise traders group.

He is also a part-time GAA commentator on local radio and is involved with Park Ratheniska GAA club.