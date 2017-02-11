And the winner is.......

Naomi Judge, from Portarlington, is the lucky winner of the Leinster Express -Telfords Euronics LG 60UH625V 60" 4 K SMART TV, which is worth €999.

Along with her three kids, Lee, Nia and Ryan, Naomi collected the TV in Telfords Euronics.

"I'm absolutely thrilled," she said. "It means the world to me to have won this for my kids, and I never did win anything before."

Liam McEvoy, General Manager Telfords, wished her well, and said he was delighted to be involved with the competition.