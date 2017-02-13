Man killed in road accident in Kilcormac

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N52, Tullamore to Nenagh Road, at Derrydonnelly, Kilcormac last night, at approximately 11.15pm.



One man, in his late 30s, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore where a post mortem is to be arranged.



A section of the N52 at Derrydonnelly is currently closed to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information, particularly those who may have travelled the N52 close to Kilcormac on Sunday night between 10.45pm and 11.30pm is asked to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.