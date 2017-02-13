Dalata deal for gets 2017 off to a flying start for PaddyO's

PaddyO's Cereals has got 2017 off to a flying start with the signing of a recent contract between the Cullahill based business and the Dalata Hotel Group.

The deal will see PaddyO's supplying the hotel chain, comprising the Clayton and Maldron hotels with their unique products.

It will form an important component of the Dalata Vitality Breakfast, concentrating on a higher quality of product, fresh fruit, yogurts, home baked breads, with real jams, and of course a good Irish porridge.

For Paddy O'Connell its a deal which he is delighted with.

He is particularly enthusiastic about his porridge product, and its distinctive nature.

“It has been washed out, so it does not have a lot of the dust that other porridges have,” he states.

Also of note is that the porridge is a completely Laois product from start to finish. The oats are bought from the Glanbia mill in Portlaoise, which sources them from local farmers. "It's a closed loop supply," says Paddy.

Paddy believes the Dalata deal may open the doors for other products.

The hotel group is made up of 32 hotels, with another four due to open, as well as hotels in the UK.

Paddy hopes to be in more retail outlets this autumn.

As well as the comestic market, PaddyO's is also exported to the American market through the TJX company.

His granolas are in 50 American stores to date. And the Americans have expressed an interest in his porridge as well.

In the pipeline for Paddy is a grain free granola.

Next month will see the launch of a date, coconut and maple granola.

PaddyO's Granola products are stocked in SuperValu, Dunnes and Tesco.

The company also does a food service in cafes and restaurants.

Welcoming the deal with PaddyOs the Dalata Hotel Group said they have carried out a review of their business over the last year and are very focused on improving the food standards across their Clayton and Maldron Hotels.

“The Dalata Hotel Group are a PLC and take their corporate responsibilities very seriously, finding good Irish suppliers and develoing the customer offer, whilst giving Irish companies the opportunity to get their products to the market through the Group's Hotels.”

Paddy O'Connell started making his granola above his parents’ pub in Cullahill.

His granola brand is now one of the most recognisable in the country, and one of the best known Laois brands.