Laois family say they had to go court to have action taken after 'horrendous' flooding

A Laois family, who were the victims of flooding which they claimed was the result of work carried out by their county council, hope they can look forward to a future without the fear of horrendous impact flooding has had on their lives.

In a High Court settlement approved last week Laois County Council last week agreed to carry out works near the home of Chris and Sheila Mahon in Rosenallis to address a flooding issue which arose in 2008.

The court heard that flooding damaged the house as a result of a culvert on a nearby stream which collapsed. The Mahons are relieved that the council has agreed to finally address the problem but are unhappy that they had to forced the council into action.

"It has been a very difficult time for us and our family, to suffer one flood was horrendous but the second flood had a way more damaging affect to us and our family.

"Going to court was not something that we had ever anticipated when this began in 2008. We were forced to bring this to court as the council refused to deal with the issue," said the statement.

During the case Mr Justice Paul McDermott said it was “an appalling story”. He said that whatever about the legalities, there was perhaps “a civic duty” that steps be taken by the local authority to ensure the Mahons’ home is not flooded again.

"We are so relieved knowing that the works will now be done within 12 weeks and hope that we can now live without the fear of flooding again," they said.

The Mahons their children, family and friends for their support and kindness to us over the last 8 years and to Richard Stapleton of Smyth, Stapleton & Company Solicitors, Tullamore and their staff for their hard work in this case.