Offaly crash victim named
The 30-year old man who was killed in a crash in Kilcormac last night, has been named.
Philip Hyland, who was living in Tullamore but was a native of Banagher, was fatally injured when his car left the road and crashed into a tree on the N52 at Derrydolney, Kilcormac.
A forensic examination has been completed at the scene. It is understood that Mr Hyland leaves behing a young family.
Witnesses are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600.
