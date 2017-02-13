Offaly crash victim named

The 30-year old man who was killed in a crash in Kilcormac last night, has been named.

Philip Hyland, who was living in Tullamore but was a native of Banagher, was fatally injured when his car left the road and crashed into a tree on the N52 at Derrydolney, Kilcormac.

A forensic examination has been completed at the scene. It is understood that Mr Hyland leaves behing a young family.

Witnesses are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600.