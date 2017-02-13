Rampaging children suspects in wanton vandalism in Portlaoise estate

Gardaí in Portlaoise are seeking the public's help in halting a small group of rampaging children in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise.

Gardaí suspect that four boys, who are approaching their teenage years, are behind a spate attacks on cars and property which escalated at the weekend.

Gardaí are investigating damage to Francesco's takeaway in the retail area of Fairgreen early on Sunday morning.

It is understood that a block was thrown at the shop completely shattering the front window at around 7am.

Gardaí believe those responsible are also behind a series of attacks on moving cars and other vehicles on the ring road which links the Mountmellick and Mountrath roads. There have been several reports of stones being thrown at moving cars on the road near Fairgreen.

Residents of Fairgreen are concerned about the situation have reported the incidents to gardaí, who to date have been frustrated in their efforts to catch the culprits.

While Gardaí believe it is a just a matter of time before those responsible are caught, they appealed to the public for any help they can give to help put an end to the attacks before more damage is done.

Meanwhile, Portlaoise gardaí are also seeking the public's help in relation to two random attacks and attempted robbery in Kilminchy.

On February 7 at 6pm there was an attempted breakin at the Department of Agriculture Appeals office in Kilminchy. Nothing was taken. On the same day, there were reports of random attacks on people who were out walking.

A man and woman were out walking when a male, ran up behind them and struck the woman on the back of the head. Another man who was walking on his own was struck in the same fashion.

Gardaí have detained a foreign national arising from the two attacks but are still seeking witnesses in attempted break in.