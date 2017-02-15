Court - Crumlin prisoner charged with breaking prison officer's wrist in Portlaoise jail

A prisoner of the Midlands Prison has been charged with breaking a prison officer’s wrist.

Before last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court was David Atkinson (47), with an address listed at 169 Windmill Park, Crumlin.

He was charged with assault causing harm, at the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise, on July 24, 2015.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence it was alleged that on that date, the accused was in the cell area and he assaulted two prison officers by kicking out.

He allegedly connected with the wrist of one of the officers, said Insp Baker.

The prison officer suffered a broken wrist and was taken to Limerick Hospital.

The officer had to have surgery, leaving him with no feeling in a part of his arm, said the inspector.

Defence solicitor, Mr Barry Fitzgerald requested a statements order, and the matter was put back to March 16.

The accused is currently serving a sentence in the Midlands Prison, with a release date of next May.