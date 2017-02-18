Portlaoise Parish gets set for busy Solemn Novena

Spring is a season of awakenings and new growth Portlaoise Parish will hope that its upcoming Novena will revitalise many souls to face life with a new Christian resolve.

The annual Spring Solemn Novena gets underway on Sunday, March 4 and runs to the following Sunday, March 12.

Msgr John Byrne and his team Portlaoise Parish say the nine day event is celebrated to give thanks to a Faith Community that is dynamic, alive and very active in many ways.

Each day features differant themes while petitions or personal prayers will be presented by all who commit for one of the Masses.

The Parish has lined up visiting priests and guest speakers who it is claimed “will enrich” the celebration.

The opening 7am Mass on March 4 will be celebrated by Fr Brian Kavanagh. Fr Paddy Byrne will lead the evening Mass on the first day when the speaker will be youth evangeilist Jasper Rutherford who will give a powerful testimony of new hope.

On Sunday, March 5 Mountmellick PP Fr Michéal Murphy will be present for the morning Masses while Msgr John Byrne will lead a ceremony of light and hope to be attended by Confirmation candidates.

March 6 features Masses celebrated by Fr Eddie Lalor and Fr Joe McDermot who will also be a guest speaker along with Bernadette Goulding of the Pro Life Movement. There will be a school Mass for Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise.

March 7 masses will be led by Graiguecullen PP Fr John Dunphy while there will Masses for St Mary's CBS and St Joseph's Accordion Band.

March 8 Masses will be led by Fr Paddy Byrne and Fr Richard Gibbons, PP of Knock, Co Mayo. There will also be a mass for Portlaoise College.

Fr Brian Shortall and Br Kevin, who work with the Capuchin Francisans in Dublin, feature on March 7 when there will be a Mass for local primary schools. The guest speaker on the night is Bishop Brian Storey, Churh of Ireland Bishop of Meath.

The March 10 Masses will be led by Fr Tom O'Connor and Fr Eddie Lalor. Laois native Evelyn Cusack of Met Éireann will be a guest speaker as will Sr Consilio. There will be a midnight mass for families hit by suicide.

March 11 masses will be lead by Fr John Harris.

The final day's Mass on Sunday, March 12, will be led by Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty.