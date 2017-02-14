Bull Lane Deli in Portlaoise nominated for Best Café Award

Congrats to the Bull Lane Delicatessen which has been nominated for Best Café Award in the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

Jacinta Galvin, who owns the deli, said she was delighted and surprised with the nomination, when she learned about it earlier today.

Since its inception, the deli has become renowned for its barista coffee and home cooked food.

All the food ingredients are sourced as locally as possible from local food producers, and its salads and dressings are made fresh in house every day.

Of particular note is the cheese counter which features a selection of artisan and farmhouse cheeses sourced directly ourselves and from Sheridans cheesemongers.

The deli features a few daily hot and cold specials, and vegetarian options.

The next phase of the Awards process takes place on March 1.