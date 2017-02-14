Mountrath's Junk Kouture designers get a coveted Silver Ticket to the regional final

A team of Mountrath Community School girls who created a Junk Kouture outfit from recycled Farmers Journal newspapers, got a Valentines Day surprise today of a Silver Ticket at their school.

Paul Sheppard, Branch Manager with Bank of Ireland Mountrath, surprised Patricia Lalor, Aimee Collier and Andrea Kirwan with a precious Silver Ticket, which secures them a place in the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture Leinster Regional Final on March 2 and 3. The students received the Silver Ticket for their entry ‘Mother Nature.’, also shown is their art teacher Therese McGrath.

The girls spent countless lunch hours and weekends handmaking their creation. See today's Leinster Express for their full story.



80 Leinster regional finalists will be announced at 7pm this evening via the BOI Students facebook page, among 320 to be chosen across Ireland.

There are a record ten entries this year from Scoil Chríost Rí girls secondary school in Portlaoise.



JJ Keyes is Head of Bank of Ireland in Laois.

“The calibre of entries for this year’s competition has been fantastic and the judging panel had a very tough job choosing the top 80 from each region. With every entry being uniquely choreographed to music, we are really excited to see the models bring their designs to life on stage at the Regional finals. We wish everyone the best of luck with the next stage of the competition and remind finalists to get innovative about how they gather support through the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture voting app.”

Now in its seventh year the all-Ireland leading fashion and art competition for secondary schools challenges students to create unique, original and innovative outfits from recycled materials and junk. Entries for 2017 made it the biggest competition to date.

The public can get involved by casting a vote for their favourite design through the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture voting app.

Accessed through the BOIStudents Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BOIstudents), voting opens for one week before the regional competitions from Leinster. Individuals can cast a single vote every 24hours. Votes account for 10% of the final mark.



Full list of regional finalists for Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture 2017 at www.facebook.com/BOIstudents. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie