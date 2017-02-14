Paddy from Abbeyleix is crowned the Laois spelling Bee champion

12-year-old Paddy from Scoil Mhuire in Abbeyleix, has fought off stiff competition from eleven other top spellers from Laois to win the Eason County Spelling Bee, which took place today in Heath NS, Portlaoise.

Paddy will now be entered into the Leinster Provincial Spelling Bee final in June. The 6th class student adores reading and his favourite author is Derek Landy.

The nationwide competition is part of an overall Eason literacy and reading initiative to encourage and inspire children to develop their spelling and pronunciation skills.

Brendan Corbett is Group Head of Marketing at Eason.

“Now in its seventh year, we’re hoping to build on the success of the current Spelling Bee record of 1,100 school participants and encourage everyone to get out there and support their local bees," he said.

Today FM duo Dermot Whelan and Dave Moore are this year's ‘Spelling Bee Masters’, and will host a range of online and on-air updates, while DJ Alison Curtis will provide live reports from around the country.

The contest began with registered schools holding in-school bee's to find their school champion. The Spelling Bee team then travel around the country to hold the County Final Bees, which then leads to four Provincial Finals culminating in the All-Ireland Final in June.

The All-Ireland winning school will receive a collection of books for their library to the value of €7,500 and the winner themselves will be awarded a goodie package full of books worth €500 and the prestigious title of the 2017 Eason Spelling Bee champion.

