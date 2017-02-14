48 people arrested in Carlow

As part of Operation Thor - Project Storm, Gardaí have arrested 48 people and carried out 21 planned searches in the Carlow area over the past three days.

Of those arrested, 24 were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 as part of ongoing investigations into thefts, assaults, fraud, burglary and drugs related matters.

Five people were arrested for the purpose of charge and will appear before future sittings of Carlow District Court.

Nineteen people were arrested on foot of existing warrants.

Twelve have been charged and will appear at local sittings of Carlow and Kilkenny District Courts in the coming weeks.

A total of 42 checkpoints were carried out at locations across the District during the operation. Two vehicles were seized under the Road Traffic Acts.

Crime Prevention leaflets were distributed at checkpoints and Community Engagement Centres set up at various locations.

A total of fifty trainee Gardaí from the Garda College Templemore assisted in the operation.