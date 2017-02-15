Armed raid on Mountmellick Road shop in Portlaoise

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for information following an armed raid at the Campus Spar shop on the Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise yesterday evening.

A masked armed man entered the shop at around 7pm on Tuesday evening. He appeared to be armed with a handgun.

The raider threatened two members of staff, before making off with a quantity of cash.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí at 057 8674100.