€150,000 worth of cannabis seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre

€150,000 worth of cannabis has been seized at today at Portlaoise Mail Centre

Revenue officers at the Centre seized 7.5kg of herbal cannabis, with a street value of around €150,000.

The seizure came following routine profiling, and with the assistance of Revenue’s detector dog team. The drugs were found concealed in parcels from Nigeria, addressed to a location in Dublin. Investigations are on-going with a view to prosecution.

Anyone with any information about drug smuggling is asked to contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.