Portarlington on EU's list for inadequate water treatment

Portarlington is one of 38 towns which the European Commission has listed as part of its decision to take Ireland to the Court of Justice for its failure to ensure that urban waste water is adequately collected and treated to prevent serious risks to human health and the environment.

Also on the list are Roscrea and Thurles.

Under the terms of EU law, towns and cities are required to collect and treat their urban waste water, as untreated waste water can put human health at risk and pollute lakes, rivers, soil, coastal and groundwater.

The 38 agglomerations (towns, cities, settlements) with inadequate wastewater infrastructure are: Arklow, Athlone, Ballybofer/Stranorlar, Ballincollig New, Castlecomer, Cavan, Clifden, Clonakily, Cobh, Cork City, Dundalk, Enfield, Enniscorthy, Fermoy, Gaoth Dobhair, Killarney, Killybegs, Longford, Mallow, Midleton, Monksland, Navan, Nenagh, Oberstown, Pasage/Monktown, Portarlington, Rathcormac, Ringaskiddy, Ringsend, Roscommon Town, Roscrea, Shannon Town, Thurles, Tralee, Tubbercurry, Youghal and Waterford City.