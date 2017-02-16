Army bomb disposal unit due in Stradbally after old grenade found
The Army Bomb Disposal Unit is due in Stradbally this morning to make safe a grenade which was discovered in the back garden of a house at Court Square yesterday evening.
The owner of the house was digging in his back garden when he unearthed the grenade, which is described as being very old.
It is believed the device is still viable.
Gardaí have preserved the scene, pending the arrival of the Army unit.
