Dumpers being caught 'live' in the act in Laois thanks to new CCTV

Dumpers are being caught live in action on mobile cameras used by Laois County Council to in the campaign to tackle illegal dumping.

Laois County Council is also set to double the number of cameras used to catch fly tippers in the act after a successful pilot programme underway since last September.

Senior council official Michael Rainey told county councillors that the council plans to ramp the campaign against illegal dumping after a spike in the problem around the county in the past year.

In a response to Cllr Paddy Bracken at the Borris-in-Ossory / Mountmellick Municipal District Meeting over problems on the Bay Road, Mountmellick, Mr Rainey told councillors that the use of mobile cameras will be expanded.

"Our intention is to buy more cameras. What we did last year in a pilot phase last September is we bought two types of cameras. Based on (the success of) that we are going to buy two additional cameras. The advantage of these cameras is that they send live photos to the litter warden of dumping in a particular area," Mr Rainey told councillors.

The cameras cost between €500 and €1,000 each but their success so far has proven their worth. There are currently 50 black spots for litter in Laois where CCTV is deployed but the council plans to up the number.

However, under Data Protection rules governing CCTV, the council has to increase the number of CCTV in operation signs to warn the public that they are being filmed.

Mr Rainey says footage gathered can be used in in court as part of prosecution of litter. He said the primary aim of the cameras is to deter people.

The official also asked councillors to warn the public about unlicensed waste collectors. He said there are just four licensed collectors in Laois and their names are available on Laois County Council's website.