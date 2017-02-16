Man escaped crashed stolen car in Borris-in-Ossory

A search is on for a man in the Borris-in-Ossory area who escaped from a crashed stolen car outside the village this morning.

It's believed the car was stolen in or around Ennis and crashed outside Borris-in-Ossory. One man was arrested at the scene, while the other man absconded.

He is described as wearing a red coat and black cap and was last seen on the Borris-in-Ossory - Rathdowney road.

Anyone with information can contact Laois gardaí on 057 87 74100