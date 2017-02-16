Irish Water causing blockage to progress in Laois estate councillors claim

Irish Water is stalling work on a pumping station in a housing estate in Laois according to county councillors.

Speaking at a Portarlington/Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting on Wednesday (Feb 15) alleged Cllr Aidan Mullins asked for a report on the taking in charge of the estate, Whitethorn Grove in Ballylinan.

Planning Officer Pat Delaney, in a written response, said a water services report was required on the upgrade/repair of a pumping station at Whitethorn.

“This has been requested and a reply is required prior to progressing this estate for taking in charge,” he said.

Cllr Mullins beleived the water utility was holding progress up.

“I’ve a feeling that in six months’ time we’ll still be waiting for this (report) to come back. I think Irish Water are holding up this process because they do not want to spend money on the pumping plant,” he said.

Fianna Fáil's Cllr Padraig Fleming: “For two and half to three years we are still waiting for Irish Water. They need to be giving us a timeline.”