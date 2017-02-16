Portlaoise Hospital has second highest number of people waiting on trollies

The number of people waiting for a bed at Portlaoise Hospital has spiked again today, with 41 people on trollies.

This is the second highest figure in the country, with Cork University Hospital having 44.

The Portlaoise figure is its highest since January 3, when 42 people were waiting.

The escalation policy comes into play at 12 people, so effectively this has been in place in Portlaoise since late last year.

Tullamore, meanwhile has six people, while Mullingar has 31.

The other hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group are St. James which has 10 people, Naas which has 4, and Tallaght which has 10.

The Minister for Health, Simon Harris visited the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise early in January, but he did not see the A&E department.

Minister Harris was in Portlaoise to listen to the views of politicians on the future of the hospital and whether it would be downgraded with the loss of its A&E.

He said no decision had been reached, and added that the "dogs in the street” knew that other hospitals could not cope if any hospital A&E were to close."