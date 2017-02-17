Laois TD calls on State-owned housing to be made available for people who need homes

House owned by the State are lying idle in Emo while people in the area languish on waiting lists waiting for homes.

So claims Laois TD Sean Fleming who has called on the Office of Public Works to make the housing accommodation that it owns in the grounds of Emo Court available for renting for people who are seeking accommodation to live in.

"I have been in contact with the Office of Public Works on this matter and they have said that it will require capital expenditure to bring the accommodation up to a habitable standard.

"However, in light of this I would ask the OPW to proceed with this work as soon as possible so that the people who are interested in renting can avail of this accommodation when they have been brought up to standard.

The Fianna Fáil TD has been advised by the OPW that people who may be interested in renting any of these houses when they are ready that they write directly to the National Historic Properties Unit, OPW, Government Offices, Hebron Road, Kilkenny asking to be considered for renting at this location.

They said a list is maintained of people who want to rent the accomodation. The OPW said it hopes to have funds available in 2017 to refurbish the houses.