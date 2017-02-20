Mountrath woman aged 94 celebrates her Winning Streak win

A Laois woman who celebrated her 94th Birthday in January was celebrating again at the weekend after her National Lottery win.

Rose A Murphy, who was born, bred in Mountrath won a total of €23,000, including a car worth €15,000, in last Saturday night's National Lottery Winning Streak on RTÉ.

Rose was there on the night to celebrate with her daughter Margaret Geoghegan who stood in for her mum on the show. Margaret is originally from Mountrath but has been living in Ferrycarrig just outside Wexford town for over twenty years. Margaret and her husband Pat have four children; Richard, Patrick, Evan and Shelly.

Rose celebrated her 94th birthday in late January and received some scratch cards as a present from her niece, Clare. She has three children- Margaret and two sons- Pascal and Joe. She has nine grandchildren. Rose enjoys reading the newspaper every day and doing the crossword.

The ticket agent was the busy Brendan Carroll of, Costcutters on The Square, Mountrath. Trish and Brendan were there to celebrate with Rose.