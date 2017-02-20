Voting in full swing for the ten Junk Kouture regional finalists from Laois

Voting is now open in the 2017 Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture competition, and supporters of Laois' ten finalists are being urged to get clicking every day to support them.

Eight from Scoil Chriost Ri in Portlaoise, and one each from Mountrath Community School and Mountmellick community School.

The Mountrath entry is called Mother Nature, and the Mountmellick one is called Sports Warrior.

The SCR dresses are called Daffodil Day, GAAtsby, Metallicana, Moulin Rouge, Rising Tide, Tea Soldiers, Vior Viking and Celtic Eclectic.

All of the semi finalists must next put on a choreographed stage show at the University of Limerick on March 10.

Just twenty out of the 80 stunning junk creations in the South region, will be chosen by judges to go on to the glamorous national final in the 3 Arena on April 14. There the votes may make the difference, as they count towards 10 percent of the judges' final decision.

Voting will remain open for one week, and can be done every 24 hours.

To cast your vote, click here

Junk Kouture, backed by Bank of Ireland encourages students to create high fashion from items ready for the dump, with judges including Louis Walsh and