Woman fends off robber on Bridge Street

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery at Bridge Street, Portlaoise last night.

The incident occurred when a woman walking home at 11.15pm was assaulted from behind by a man, who attempted to wrest her handbag from her.

A struggle ensued and the woman sustained injuries to her face and mouth, before the would be robber fled on foot.

The woman, who is in her 20s, managed to hand onto her bag, and was admitted to A & E for observation. She was released a number of hours later.

Portlaoise Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses.