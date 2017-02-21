Date set for Minister for Health to meet doctors on future of Portlaoise hospital

Laois GPs will finally get an opportunity to persuade the Minister for Health that services should be retained at Portlaoise hospital.

Minister Simon Harris has scheduled to meet a delegation of family doctors on March 29 next to discuss the hospitals future the doctors told the Leinster Express.

Laois TD and Minister for Foreign Affairs welcomed the meeting.

“I was very pleased that we have agreed a date between the Laois GPs and medical practitioners,” he said.

The Minister gave the committment that he would meet the doctors when he visited the Midlands Regional Hospital in January.

The Health Service Executive has refused to meet the GPs on the hospital's future.

The need for the hospital was emphasised again last week when on one day there were 42 patients waiting to be admitted to the hospital.