Portlaoise Educate Together NS to hold a Gala Ball

Portlaoise Educate Together NS is to throw its first annual Gala Ball, to raise money for a school bus while offering a great night out for all the community.

The Parents Association at the school decided that holding the glamourous night would be the ideal way of involving the local community in the school.

It takes place on June 16 in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, and will feature Laois rock band Transmitter, followed by music into the early hours by Today FM DJ Bob Cawley.

Siobhan Mannion chairs the Parents Association.

“We really wanted an event that would strengthen community engagement, and what better way than providing a night of entertainment, where parents, staff and the wider community get to eat and dance together until the early hours,” she said.

Businessman Dave Finn, owner of The Blow-Dry Parlour, Style Salon and The Office Bar and Venue is the main sponsor and The Blow-Dry Parlour will be offering hair and make-up packages to all those attending the Gala Ball.

The Killeshin will provide a three-course meal along with a champagne reception on arrival.

A monster prize draw will take place on the night and all funds raised will go towards the school's purpose built autism unit Le Cheile and the summerhill campus sports ground facility.

The school wish to invite all those in the local community, along with family and friends to attend their event.

Tickets are on sale at €45 each or two for €80, for further information on ticket sales please contact (057) 8664823 or email office@petns.ie

Established in 2010, PETNS is a multi denomonational, co-educational and multi cultural school now with over 350 pupils from over 40 countries.

The Educate Together ethos is is “equality of access to children “irrespective of their social, cultural or religious background”.